Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,423 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $323,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 63,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 786,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,002,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.39. 4,736,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $139.32. The firm has a market cap of $344.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $55,403,421. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

