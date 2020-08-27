ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) Shares Down 0.5%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.38. 1,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 20,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan during the second quarter worth $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan by 275.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan during the first quarter worth $244,000.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

