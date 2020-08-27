Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 138,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,329,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $97,000.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.