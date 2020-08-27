Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Merchants Bancorp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

MBIN stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $584.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

