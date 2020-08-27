Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

ASB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

ASB opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $100,960. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.