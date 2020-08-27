Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Reduced by Analyst

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

NYSE CLF opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

