Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Dril-Quip, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Dril-Quip in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Gabelli lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 94,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 64,841 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 540,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

