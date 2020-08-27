Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

