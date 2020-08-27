Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.96). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.54 EPS.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

ICPT opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $416,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $2,760,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

