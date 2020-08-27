Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Decreased by William Blair

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for NN’s FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million.

NNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $4.50 on Thursday. NN has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

