Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

TH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

TH stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 717,941 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.