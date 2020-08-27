Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $540.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

