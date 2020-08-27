Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,887,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,245 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,887,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,430,000 after buying an additional 85,383 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 124.6% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,523,000 after buying an additional 5,520,699 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,980,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after buying an additional 518,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after buying an additional 167,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

