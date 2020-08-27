R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce sales of $294.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.90 million and the highest is $295.00 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $301.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4,835.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $251,893,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700,296 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 725,634 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 681,588 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,065 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 630,021 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.