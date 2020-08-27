Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vasta Platform (VITL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VITL) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2020 – Vasta Platform is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Vasta Platform is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Vasta Platform is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Vasta Platform is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Vasta Platform is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Vasta Platform is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

VITL stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Vasta Platform Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

