Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7,646.88

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7,646.88 and traded as high as $7,670.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $7,550.00, with a volume of 609,541 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on RB. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,200 ($94.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($87.55) to GBX 7,250 ($94.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,666.67 ($100.18).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion and a PE ratio of -19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,646.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,811.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.10%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.