Record (LON:REC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.60

Shares of Record Plc (LON:REC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.60 and traded as low as $33.70. Record shares last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 52,559 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

Record (LON:REC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Record Plc will post 337.2209253 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other news, insider Bob Noyen bought 92,531 shares of Record stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £35,161.78 ($45,945.09).

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

