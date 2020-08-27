Redde (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $173.40

Redde PLC (LON:REDD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.40 and traded as high as $186.60. Redde shares last traded at $181.20, with a volume of 207,456 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REDD shares. Barclays started coverage on Redde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 317 ($4.14) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redde in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Redde alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

Redde Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Redde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.