Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.29. Regency Mines shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,299,156 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.24.

Regency Mines Company Profile (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

