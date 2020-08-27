Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.80% of Renasant worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Renasant by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134,704 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,858 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,037,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Renasant by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 153,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 5,495.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 981,059 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.30. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

RNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

