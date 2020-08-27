Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.