Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post $2.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.64 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

RSG stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,876,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

