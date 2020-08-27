Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.26). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

