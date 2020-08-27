Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.10) EPS.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPG. TheStreet lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.12.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.