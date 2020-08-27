Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $207.14

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $207.14 and traded as high as $324.66. Restoration Hardware shares last traded at $324.62, with a volume of 333,199 shares.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.31.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.