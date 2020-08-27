Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.77. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 526,066 shares.

In related news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $25,702 and sold 46,000 shares worth $389,720.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 229.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

