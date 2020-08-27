RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.38. RF Industries shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 27,029 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company.

Get RF Industries alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.03.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in RF Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RF Industries by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its position in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.