Rockhaven Resources (CVE:RK) Trading Up 2.8%

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 79,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 127,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

About Rockhaven Resources (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consist of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, Yukon Territory.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhaven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhaven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.