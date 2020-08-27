Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 30.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,641 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,600,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,272,000 after purchasing an additional 640,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 125.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,089,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 607,343 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

