Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $271.08

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $271.08 and traded as high as $311.20. Rotork shares last traded at $306.60, with a volume of 1,432,382 shares trading hands.

ROR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 264.67 ($3.46).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

