Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.62

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $13.03. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth $125,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 72.4% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 151.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 44,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

