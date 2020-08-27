Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Triple-S Management worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 254.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTS shares. TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE GTS opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. Triple-S Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $460.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

