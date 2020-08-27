Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

