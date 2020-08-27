Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Patterson Companies worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.