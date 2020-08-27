Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 174,581 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Schneider National worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDR opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

