SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.55

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and traded as high as $29.64. SAFRAN/ADR shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 51,460 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18.

About SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.