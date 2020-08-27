Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Down 3.6%

Salazar Resources Ltd (CVE:SRL) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 million and a P/E ratio of -33.13.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 30,327 hectares in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

