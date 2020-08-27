salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $437,228.78 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,094,423,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $3,111,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total value of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $2,900,250.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $3,038,550.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $2,961,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total value of $2,893,500.00.

CRM stock traded up $56.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.32. 62,941,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,512.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $277.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

