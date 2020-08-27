Sangui Biotech International (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Sangui Biotech International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,200 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Sangui Biotech International (OTCMKTS:SGBI)

Sangui Biotech International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Sangui BioTech GmbH, develops hemoglobin-based artificial oxygen carriers for use as blood additives, blood volume substitutes, and variant products. The company's artificial oxygen carriers provide oxygen transport in humans in the event of acute and/or chronic lack of oxygen due to arterial occlusion, anemia, or blood loss, as well as chronic wounds.

