Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 135,268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

