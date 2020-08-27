Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Stake Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 95.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $163.15 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $176.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

