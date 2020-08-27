Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.39

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.39 and traded as low as $23.05. Security Federal Co. (SC) shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Security Federal Co. (SC) had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%.

Security Federal Co. (SC) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

