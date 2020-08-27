Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.24

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $25.29. Shaw Communications shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 700,126 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJR.B. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 91.54%.

In related news, Director Willard Yuill sold 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total value of C$898,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,246 shares in the company, valued at C$14,311,588.50. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,475,000 in the last quarter.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

