Signet Jewelers (SIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.91) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $816.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

