Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.78

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and traded as high as $78.00. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 1,144,866 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 91 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.33. The stock has a market cap of $805.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 25.21%.

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

