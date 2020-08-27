SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 134,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SLM worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SLM by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 591,493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SLM by 224.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 377,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 236.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,203 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SLM by 356.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 972,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 759,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SLM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,576,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 47,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

SLM stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

