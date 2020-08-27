Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $103,640.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at $290,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,299 shares of company stock valued at $143,959 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

