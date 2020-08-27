Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $593.08

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.08 and traded as high as $647.40. Solid State shares last traded at $637.00, with a volume of 3,359 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a market cap of $54.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 593.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 515.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, insider John Macmichael sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £83,200 ($108,715.54).

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

