Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.66

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.66 and traded as low as $27.85. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

