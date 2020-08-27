SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.28 and last traded at $110.28. 1,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

